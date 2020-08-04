A1A Boca Inlet Bridge Closes For The Next 60 Days

Boca Raton residents can anticipate a full closure of the SR A1A/Haven Ashe bridge over the Boca Raton Inlet, which connects the south barrier island to all points north for the next 60 days.

Normally the bridge that is open automatically will be raised at this time for repainting that is not meant to interfere with boating traffic.

Aerial view of Boca Raton inlet, bridge

by: BONOMOTION

During this time, the bridge’s color will transform from a light blue to a darker shade of blue called Federal Standard 15052.

According to the City of Boca Raton’s website, marine traffic will continue under the bridge using a navigable waterway however the channel may be restricted.

The estimated cost of construction to paint and clean structural steel and concrete portions of the bridge is $802,818. In addition, Tarpon Springs contractor Seminole Equipment Inc. is also responsible for the construction of the bridge’s deck, overhang, barriers, and bridge tender house.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) held a Virtual Public Meeting last month to determine the routine maintenance and repair of the bridge. They said the project is actually projected to last 80 days, not including holidays and weather delays.

The project started on August 1 and is expected to run until late this fall.

Land traffic will be detoured to Federal Highway via East Palmetto Park Road and Hillsboro Boulevard while the painting operations take place.