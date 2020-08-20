A Review of the Top Fundraising Ideas During COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone and this includes organizations that are looking for ways to raise money for a variety of causes. Whether this involves a school club, a medical fundraiser, or a nonprofit that is looking for ways to keep the lights on, COVID-19 has changed the way people approach these situations. With fundraisers more important than ever, there are creative fundraising ideas during COVID-19 that everyone should keep in mind.

First, the fundraiser is going to have to take place virtually. Therefore, leverage the power of technology. This is where social media is going to play a critical role. There are hundreds of millions of people who use social media on a daily basis. Therefore, it is important to use this to get the word out. Think about finding a way to share the fundraiser on multiple social media platforms. Use this to get a crowdfunding campaign out there. The more people notice the article, the more likely they are to donate. Try to post updates on the fundraiser on a regular basis. This can go a long way toward helping the organization reach its goal.

Another great fundraiser idea is to have a virtual happy hour. For those who can drink, this is a great way to use the novel videoconferencing technology with which so many people have become familiar. Invite everyone to. BYOB to the fundraiser and crack open a cold one. Then, just spend a few minutes talking about the organization and the fundraiser. Explain what the money is needed for and how it is going to be used. Finally, ask people to chip in a few bucks if they can. This is a fun social gathering that can also raise money for an important cause. A happy hour is a great fundraiser idea during the pandemic.

Finally, talk to family members and friends. This is called peer to peer fundraising and while this might not be exciting, it can be effective. Those with personal connections are more likely to donate and they might also tell their family members and friends. While social media and technology are important, do not forget the power of a personal connection. Asking loved ones for help is a great place to start. Make sure to make the donation process as easy as possible. Have a page ready that can accept multiple forms of donations and payment methods.

These are just a few of the top ideas that people should note when it comes to raising money for a fundraiser during this pandemic. By putting these ideas to work, everyone will place their organization in a position to be successful.