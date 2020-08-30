A learning center to help distance learning students in Palm Beach County

SOMspace, short for Space of Mind, CEO Ali Kaufman opens the alternative learning school in Boca Raton for students in distance learning.

The Space of Mind learning center has been a social homeschooling center for the past ten years, and amidst this pandemic their student population has been rising immensely. According to the Boca Voice, they also have enrolled virtual students from across the country in states as far as California.

Not only is this a learning center, but there are also spaces for yoga, an outdoor area, and so much more. This space accommodates both students and coaches.