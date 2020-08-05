5 Ways to Do Everything Today to Do More Tomorrow

Identify the most urgent tasks and perform them at the peak of your activity.

1. Rethink your daily routine

Find and eliminate all the factors that are wasting your precious time. Start tracking how you use studying hours and minutes. Fortunately, there are tools that help to collect personal statistics from your gadgets. Please note: every time you are distracted by something, it takes you 23 minutes to re-focus on work tasks. This is a huge waste of time. Therefore, before you get down to studying, you should minimize any distractions. Clean the desktop, set the Do Not Disturb mode, reply to all messages before plunging into work.

2. Get the most out of it

Consider time not as a given, but as a resource that you invest in creating a product. Estimate its real value and decide whether to do X if it takes you at least 30 minutes. Optimizing your work will save resources and effort and give you more free time tomorrow. Here’s what to do:

Plan. Decide what needs to be done today, and what can wait. Try to organize the schedule so that you do less work but concentrate only on the most important tasks.

Delegate. If you can’t refuse an assignment and its implementation is time-consuming or inconvenient for you — assign it to professionals from essaysmatch and spend free time on other tasks. This will allow you to focus on really important things that you can do yourself.

Use the calendar. The best way to organize your work is to save all tasks to the calendar. The fact is that it gives a more visual representation of time than ordinary to-do lists.

Use all the above, and if you can save a couple of hours a day, then consider that you have an extra day in the week.

3. Find the time of your peak productivity

Do you know what time of day your productivity is at its peak? If you never thought about it, it is not surprising that you do not have enough time. For most people, peak productivity occurs between 8 and noon. Besides, those who get up earlier are less likely to procrastinate. College students who have evenings preference report lower self‐control and greater procrastination.

4. Limit your studying hours

Review your routine. If you work more than eight hours a day, limit yourself to six hours and try to complete tasks during this time. By setting a limit, you will be forced to focus on the most important tasks. Set priorities and work more efficiently with less time. At the same time, free most of the day to have time to relax and better prepare for tomorrow.

5. Refuse of unimportant tasks

Most people spend a lot of time on unimportant things: for example, on the endless calls of colleagues or meaningless meetings. At the same time, nothing useful is being done and time is running out.

To get the result, it is important not only to choose what to focus on but also to understand what needs to be ignored.

Learn to say “no”. Many of us are uncomfortable with refusing others because we do not want to disappoint them. Therefore, use milder forms of refusal: for example, you can tell your interlocutor that you simply do not have enough time to devote yourself to some assignment, and they will most likely understand you.

Say yes only to the most important tasks. Take care of your time. You can consider it your investment portfolio.