4 Pickleball Courts Coming to Boca Raton’s Patch Reef Park

With the growing demand for the game pickleball, the city of Boca Raton can now look forward to more courts within the city. This decision was recently made by The Boca Raton Beach and Parks District.

Pickleball is a tennis-style game that is played with a whiffle ball on a badminton-sized court with a tennis-style net. Additionally, this fun partner game is one of the fastest growing sports in the country.

The courts are to be built at Patch Reef Park, located at 2000 Yamato Rd, and the parks department is working on converting two of the 17 tennis courts located at the park.

Pickeball Game: Photo Courtesy of WPTV

According to WPTV, the total cost of the project iis $25,000 and when complete there will be four pickleball courts at Patch Reef Park.

According to a WPTV interview, Cyl Ciliberti said he plays pickleball at Hillsboro Rio Park four to five times a week.

Ciliberti noted that the new courts at Patch Reef Park will be closer to his home on the other side of Boca Raton and that, “It would be great to have more real close.”

The district is currently developing plans to get the courts open within the next few months, but there is no set timeline that has been established.