11-year-old Kasey Moore Creates Musical Fundraiser for Parkinson’s Disease

Kasey Moore, a resident of Boca Raton, had her life defined at the age of three when she began playing the violin. Due to COVID-19 Kasey had more time to dedicate to her music and has taken up playing the piano.

Kasey’s father, Dr. Henry Moore, a neurologist at the University in Miami is a specialist in movement disorders like Parkinson’s disease. With them remaining at home together due to the pandemic, Kasey has been exposed to the span of her father’s work.

Kasey practicing by the piano.

Photo sourced from WPTV

“She was very moved by people, how they were disabled, and then with the medication, they were super happy and so hopeful that this disease will stop,” Moore said according to a WPTV article.

Kasey’s exposure to Parkinson’s launched her into action. She created an online fundraiser titled “Parkin-Song.” Her goal is to raise money and awareness for the Parkinson’s Foundation through her passion of music.

“I hope they get a little more cheerful and just a little happier,” Kasey said according to WPTV.

“There is music therapy even tested for Parkinson’s disease patients, and it helps a lot. Music goes deep into the brain and is able to awaken certain areas of the brain that the patient needs,” Moore said according to WPTV.

Although Kasey and Parkin-Song have reached their goal, the donation page and music are both still available. You can learn more about it here: https://www.facebook.com/donate/577605343117903/