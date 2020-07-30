Tropical Storm Isaias Forecasted to turn into Hurricane, Palm Beach County Under Tropical Storm Watch

According to the National Hurricane Center in its 5 p.m. public advisory, Tropical Storm Isaias is forecast to become a hurricane on Friday or Friday night.

It’s the first time Isaias has been projected to become a hurricane.

With maximum sustained winds of near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next day or so.

With tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 240 miles (390 km) from the center, forecasters are urging Florida residents to be prepared for the potential storm.

On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will move near the Southeastern Bahamas by late tonight. Isaias is forecast to be near the Central Bahamas Friday night and move near or over the Northwest Bahamas and near South Florida on Saturday.

For more information on Isaias you can go to hurricanes.gov https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/.