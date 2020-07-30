Tropical Storm Isaias Now Forecast to Hurricane on Friday Hitting Florida

This weekend’s forecast is being monitored as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches the coast of Florida.

According to the National Hurricane Center, heavy rainfall and storm surge will continue to affect the Dominican Republic during the next 24 to 36 hours as tropical storm Isaías continues to move to the northwest.

Photo courtesy of hurricane.gov

Tropical storm conditions continued across portions of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico early this afternoon.

Some models predict Isaías could strengthen into a hurricane with wind speeds possibly reaching as high as 70 miles per hour.

According to the 2 p.m. Thursday public advisory from the National Hurricane Center, it’s winds were measuring 60 mph.

The tropical storm is predicted to spread across portions of the Dominican Republic, Haiti and the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas later today and Friday before reaching Florida.

Currently Isaias center remains East on the east coast of Florida.

The radar projects Isaias will be parallel to South Florida on Saturday morning, potentially resulting in isolated flash and urban flooding.

It is unclear if the wind speed will increase and turn into a hurricane in the next 48 hours.

Due to Isaias interacting with Hispaniola, the intensity and track of the storm remain unclear.

Forecasters are urging Florida residents to be prepared in case the tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 310 miles north from the system’s center shift again as developments continue.

To view the Official Hurricane Newsletter from the City of Boca Raton for additional hurricane preparation information and resources you can visit https://myboca.us/1106/Hurricane-Information.

For more information on Isaias you can go to hurricanes.gov https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/.