Published On: Thu, Jul 9th, 2020

Trinovati Tecnologia begins its work in Boca Raton

After a market research paper, which absorbed about four months of studies and research and resulted in almost 1000 pages of reports, made by Oxford, Trinovati, one of the leaders in technology for Agribusiness, particularly for the field of broiler farming, livestock, pigs and fish.

His specialty is data capture, remote tracking and transformations of these into useful information for the strategic management of production complexes.

With extremely creative solutions gives the enterprise the condition to detect, in advance, problems and solve them in a way that does not have a negative influence on the production processes.

With its technology, each stage of the production chain is tracked, which total transparency to the process, indicating the origin, certification and credibility to each important fact in the production process.

With this the people involved have the necessary information for a quick decision-making, because everyone has the necessary information at the same time.

The company has the ability to translate the variable behavior of environments, cross-reference information in real time, anticipate predictive and corrective actions, issue strategic alerts, statistics on the development of birds and thermal comfort conditions, increasing efficiency and direct reduction in waste in the activity.

Its main mission is to boost the business and significantly improve the results of companies.

As a high-tech company, it will certainly bring high-compensation jobs and can contribute to the city and state of Florida with a significant value of revenue and advancement in innovations and technology.

About the Author

- My name is Carlo Barbieri, an entrepreneur, civic activist and a leader of many organizations associated with Brazil. A native of Brazil myself, I am currently the CEO of Oxford Group, a firm composed of many international consulting and trading companies. I am also a founding member of the Brazilian Business Group and founding member and Past President of the Brazil Club. In addition, I serve as a Board member of the Deerfield Chamber of Commerce. I have served as a member of the Florida Chamber of Commerce and the Florida Brazil Partnership. Past President of the Rotary Club – Boca Raton West for the 2014-2015 term, I have also been Vice President and Professor of 2Grow – Human Development. An Ambassador of Barry University in Brazil, I am the former President of the Black Fire Bull Steak House. I have also presided over a number of organizations such as the Brazilian Association of Trading Companies (ABECE), Brazil-China Chamber of Commerce in São Paulo, Brazil-Australia Chamber of Commerce, Brazil-Dominican Republican Chamber of Commerce; director of the Trade Center of the State of São Paulo, Brazilian Association of Freight Forwarders and Brazilian Association of Banks. I was also a local Council member for the Consulate General of Brazil in Miami, for the 2013-2017 term.

