The Ultimate Guide to Working From Home

The ability to work from home just got a huge push due to the current pandemic sweeping over the nation. But even before the Coronavirus became a factor, increasing numbers of people have been saying goodbye to their ominous commute to work. Thanks to ever-evolving technology like smartphones and tablets, it’s no longer necessary to actually be in an office full-time in order to be a productive member of the team. In fact, many varieties of work can be done just as efficiently from a home office.

As appealing as working from home is to employees, it wouldn’t be such a huge trend at the moment if employers didn’t also recognize benefits from their side of the desk, According to research conducted at Harvard Business school, companies with work-from-anywhere policies come with many benefits such as:

Increased employee productivity

Reduced employee turnover

Lower organizational costs

Happier employees

Whether you are working from home only a couple of days per week or 100% full-time, it is important to make sure that you are set up for success to be productive. This includes having a place that is designated for work with the right technology, ways of dealing with kids and other potential disruptions, and a schedule that allows for the stimulation and social contact that typically comes from being in a workplace with others. Here are some ways to be successful working from home!

Know the Ground Rules

Does your boss allow a flexible schedule or are you required to work a 9 to 5? Are you allowed to work on public Wi-Fi at your local coffee shop? Which tech tools might you need for project management? If you work for someone else, it is crucial that your employer spells out the ground rules and ensures you have the proper equipment to work efficiently.

Set Up a Functional Workspace

Not everyone has a designated office in their home, but if you are working remotely, it is critical to have a private, quiet space for your work. If you can, separate your work from your personal spaces and use it for work and work only, not for other activities.

Get the Internet Speed You Need

If you have kids or roommates, their FaceTiming and Playstation habits may slow your internet connection and download speeds. Moving as close as possible to your Wi-Fi router can help, or you can consider switching to Ethernet. Internet that lags can be extremely frustrating and hinder your production.

Minimize Distractions

If you have loud neighbors, a barking dog, or a jack-hammering city worker outside your window, consider investing in noise-canceling headphones. If you have children that are home from school and daycare isn’t an option, see if your spouse or a neighbor can take the kids out of the house while you work so you can focus.

Plan Extra Social Interactions

There is only so much work and online training that you can do at home before you start feeling a little isolated. Sure, some people may love working in solitude, but the truth is that even the most introverted among us can start feeling slightly claustrophobic after just a few weeks at home, alone, staring at the same old project day after day. To avoid feeling lonely, try to schedule morning coffee dates, lunch breaks, or even video chats with friends.

Working from home can be exciting, empowering, and even profitable, but sometimes it can be tough to stay on track. It requires self-discipline, planning, focus and not to mention hours of uninterrupted hard work! As many remote employees will tell you, it’s not necessarily easier to work from home – it’s just a different location.