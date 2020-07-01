Teachers in Palm Beach County are lobbying for schools to stay closed this fall

PBC’s teacher union argues that virtual learning is a safer alternative

Palm Beach County’s teachers union President Justin Katz is lobbying for the school district to delay opening up schools to students for in-person learning.

Katz is calling for the school board to enact a virtual instruction curriculum until it is safe to return to a more traditional learning experience. Katz mentioned South Florida’s rising number of COVID-19 infections make in-person instruction dangerous for both students and teachers.

The school board plans to reopen the school district on August 10th.

The Classroom Teachers Association, which represents 12,500 teachers and counselors, has a very large number of educators who are over 60, putting them at greater risk from COVID-19.

According to the Palm Beach Post, while the district will take the union’s concerns into consideration input from both parents and employees will factor into how the district will proceed with the school year.

This month, Governor Ron DeSantis called for schools to fully reopen by fall, stating that virtual learning is ineffective and will stunt educational growth.