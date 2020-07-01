SOUTH FLORIDA’S LEADING MOBILE NOTARY SERVICE NOW OFFERING WEEKEND APPOINTMENTS

Boca Raton, FL, July 1, 2020– South Florida Mobile Notary, a professional mobile notary service since 2017, is now offering weekend appointments.



“As challenges related to COVID-19 continue for those with limited mobility to commute, those with immunity challenges, and the lack of availability of notaries at public banks and other local facilities, we recognized that there was a greater “weekend need” stated business owner Mindy Strum of Boynton Beach, FL.



“We’ve been providing notary services since 2017 to local residents and businesses and are now extending availability to accommodate the needs of people requiring notarizations and wedding services on Saturdays and Sundays.”



South Florida Mobile Notary services include estate planning documentation, real estate closings, wedding officiant services, school form notarizations, oaths, affidavits, etc. We are a female-owned, Boynton Beach based business serving Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade Counties. All services are provided with safe social distancing, masks, and special accommodations when required. Valid photo ID required for all notarizations. Referrals available upon request.



Contact information: Mindy Strum, Mobile Notary Public/Signing Agent, 954-263-4869, [email protected]