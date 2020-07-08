Screen Review, hosted Megan and Dina!
Screen Review,
From genres like children and family to science fiction and thriller, Megan and Dina will have watched it. In Screen Review, they will touch on the symbolism of certain shows and movies as well as giving a personal review.
Today, we talk about: Our Favorite Children and Family Movies on Netflix Right Now!
The Croods
Stuart Little
The Cat in the Hat
Pokémon Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back- Evolution
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Chicken Little
Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse
Bee Movie
The Princess and the Frog