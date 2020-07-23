Scholarships Available for Mindfulness Teacher Training Course

Open house Sunday, July 26 for people interested in exploring mindfulness training

Boca Raton, FL – The Way Mindfulness Education is offering its second Mindfulness Teacher Training course of 2020 beginning August 4. Successful participants will earn a Mindfulness Teacher Training certificate of completion.

Some scholarships are available for people committed to completing the course but unable to pay for it for whatever reason. The Way Mindfulness Education invites applicants of any background to apply, especially People of Color who are Indigenous, Black, Hispanic, or Asian. There is no cost to apply. The application is available at The Way’s website: https://www.theway.education/teacher-training.

Before the pandemic, the University of Miami, the Golden State Warriors, General Mills, and many other organizations were implementing mindfulness programs to improve performance, reduce stress, and support personal health and wellness. In April 2020, during an early peak of the pandemic, the 10 largest mental wellness apps were downloaded 2 million more times compared with January 2020, reaching close to 10 million total downloads for the month. (TechCrunch)

As the demand for mindfulness training grows in south Florida, more qualified teachers are needed to lead classes, activities, and retreats. This 4-month course offered by The Way is for three groups of people:

People who want to work as mindfulness teachers; People in the helping professions who want to integrate mindfulness into their work, e.g., doctors, nurses, counselors, social workers, teachers, coaches, or ministers; People who simply want to improve their mindfulness skills in community and collaboration with others.

Pablo del Real, Director of Education with The Way, is a member of the International Mindfulness Teachers Association and received the Five Mindfulness Trainings from Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh in 2009. “Most of the time, our bodies and our minds are not in the same place,” says del Real. “The separation of mind and body is stressful. Mindfulness brings the mind home to the body in the present moment, free from regret and worry. That is restful.”

The Way’s teacher training program is scheduled to run from August 4 through November 15, 2020, including 50 hours of live instruction and 50 hours of independent study and practice.

For anyone who would like to ask questions, meet the teachers, or register for the course, Mindfulness Teacher Training open house is scheduled for Sunday, July 26, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Due to pandemic conditions, the open house and the training will take place online until it is safe to meet in person. To RSVP for the open house, visit https://www.theway.education/teacher-training.

The Way is an approved provider of continuing education units (CEUs) for the Florida Board of Clinical Social Work, Marriage & Family Therapy, and Mental Health Counseling (Provider Number 50-26820). CEUs are available for licensed mental health professionals who complete Mindfulness Teacher Training with The Way.

For more information about The Way’s mindfulness training, contact Pablo del Real, Director of Education, at 561.901.3467 or [email protected]. To apply for the course, visit https://www.theway.education/teacher-training.