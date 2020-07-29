Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services Connect Volunteer Shoppers To Senior Clients With New Program

Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services (JFS) are offering volunteers to aid senior residents in Boca Raton who need groceries delivered to their door.

As part of the JFS new Shop & Share program, volunteers do the grocery shopping for seniors who can not shop for themselves.

Volunteers dropped off Passover meals at the doors of seniors’ homes in Palm Beach County. ( Courtesy of Rales Jfs/South Florida Sun-Sentinel).

JFS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit agency and the first of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County that offers a range of programs and services which support people of all ages and beliefs. Since 1979 JFS has provided programs in food, financial assistance, senior services, counseling, and many volunteer opportunities for the community.

JFS requires all volunteers in the program to leave groceries immediately outside the client’s front door and clients leave a check for payment outside as well.

The contactless approach is one of the program’s safety measures designed to efficiently reduce the risk of COVID-19.

Senior clients in the Shop & Share Program receive up to two deliveries per month.

A long term goal the program has is to eventually share special time with seniors when COVID-19 is no longer a major risk factor.

According to its website, JFS is accepting more seniors in need of groceries to become clients. In addition, those clients must reside in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, or Highland Beach.

The clients must also be willing to reimburse the shoppers immediately when the delivery arrives and provide an active checking account.

Seniors interested in enrolling in the program can reach out to Abigail Horowitz, Rales JFS care manager, at 561-852-3333 or [email protected]