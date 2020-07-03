Ron DeSantis says Florida will not backtrack on reopening plans amid rising COVID-19 numbers

Florida has 178,594 total cases, as of July 3rd

Florida will not backtrack on reopening plans according to Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis’ remarks come after Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a temporary pause of additional reopening phases amid surging COVID-19 numbers.

Florida has recorded over 9,000 new cases since yesterday morning.

Photo Credits: WFLA

According to the Hill, DeSantis is adamant that social distancing is still recommended and that the top priority of the state is to keep the vulnerable demographic safe.

DeSantis went on to attribute Florida’s rising cases to the state’s younger demographic; who are less affected by coronavirus than the older demographic.

In a move to contain the spread of the virus, bars in Florida were ordered to stop serving alcoholic beverages to deter young people from interacting at coronavirus hotspots. The order has since been modified.

The Florida Department of Health has the state sitting at 178,594 cases and 3,785 deaths in total, as of July 3rd.