Residents are Urged Floridians to Take Advantage of Free Credit Reports

During these extraordinary times, it is important to consistently monitor and review your credit reports

In the shadows of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Floridians are reminded that credit reporting agencies Experian, Equifax and TransUnion are offering free online credit reports to all Floridians, on a weekly basis, through April 2021.

The three major credit reporting agencies are offering this service for the next year to help individuals and families protect their financial health during the unprecedented hardships caused by the pandemic.

According to Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, it is important to consistently monitor and review credit reports for accuracy and signs of fraudulent activity.

The Federal Trade Commission ranks Florida second in fraud and identity theft reports nationwide.

Floridians need to carefully check their credit reports for errors and incomplete information and report signs of fraud immediately. Good credit is a vital asset worth protecting to ensure a strong financial future for Florida’s families as they weather this unprecedented emergency.

To obtain your free credit report visit AnnualCreditReport.com and click on “Request your free credit reports”.