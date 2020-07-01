RECORD-SETTING GROWTH GARNERS KAUFMAN LYNN CONSTRUCTION “CONTRACTOR OF THE YEAR” HONOR

Leading Industry Publication Selects Florida-based Contractor for Annual Recognition Among Southeast United States



June 30, 2020, DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – Kaufman Lynn Construction, a leading full-service commercial construction company, has been named by ENR Southeast as the 2020 Contractor of the Year. The recognition cites the company’s revenue in the Southeast topping $480.8 million in 2019, a 73 percent jump from the previous year.



Engineering News-Record, the industry leader for more than a century, reports on the top construction companies as well as projects in the United States and around the world. The ENR Southeast publication covers the industry in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Puerto Rico.



Michael Kaufman founded Kaufman Lynn Construction in 1989 with three employees, including himself. He has grown his company into one of the largest and most successful construction companies in South Florida with operations in North Carolina and Texas.



There are many dictums for success in the construction industry. And for Kaufman Lynn Construction’s founder and CEO Mike Kaufman, “know your numbers” ranks right alongside the fundamentals of schedule, safety and project execution.



A self-described economics wonk, Kaufman explains that construction’s inherent performance and financial risks make trustworthy reporting and forecasting a must. “Only then can you make smart decisions about investments in growth, talent, technology and other essentials of good business,” he says.



For the complete ENR profile, please visit: ENR Southeast’s website

About Kaufman Lynn Construction

Established in 1989, Kaufman Lynn Construction (KL), headquartered in Delray Beach, Fla., has approximately 250 employees in Florida, Texas, and North Carolina. The employee-owned commercial construction company consistently ranks as one of the 400 largest contractors nationwide. The full-service commercial construction company serves these market sectors: Multi-family Housing, Office, Senior Living, Hospitality, Government/Public Safety, Education (K-12 and University), Healthcare, Self-Storage, Industrial, Parking Garages, Cultural, Recreation and Faith Based/Non-Profit.

For more information: KaufmanLynn.com