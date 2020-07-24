PBC Board of County Commissioners to Host Virtual Community Forum on Policing

Join the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners on Wednesday, July 29, at 6:30PM for a Virtual Community Forum on Policing in Palm Beach County.

This insightful open dialogue will allow the public an opportunity to ask questions of local elected officials, representatives of law enforcement, and community activists regarding policing in Palm Beach County.

Who: County Commissioners, municipal leaders, law enforcement officials, members of the community

What: Virtual Community Forum on Policing in Palm Beach County

Where: virtually via Webex and by phone

When: Wednesday, July 29, 2020 6:30 – 8:30PM

Space is limited.

If you would like to attend via listen-only mode, please RSVP to [email protected]. Registration details will be emailed the day of the event for all registered attendees.

Questions are encouraged and can be submitted in advance to [email protected] or the night of the event via Webex chat or by phone to 561.233.2001. Phone lines will be open from 6:30 to 8PM.