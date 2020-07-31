Palm Beach Outlets to Host Monthly Drive-Thru Food Distributions

Palm Beach Outlets

Palm Beach Outlets will continue monthly drive-thru food distributions in partnership with the Schumacher Auto Group and The Tree of Life Resource Center on the second Friday of the month starting Friday, August 14, 2020, through December 11, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Additional distributions will take place on Fridays, September 11, October 9, and November 13, 2020.

All vehicles will enter through the Congress Avenue entrance, where the organizations’ staff and volunteers, along with local officers, will assist in the distribution of items on a first-come, first-served basis to include produce, non-perishable foods, dairy, and diapers for 500 families.

To adhere to the COVID-19 CDC guidelines for health and safety, all volunteers will wear gloves and masks and the attendee must remain in their vehicle and open their trunk when it is their turn in line to receive items. The resource center is one of Tree of Life Foundation International’s 22 branches. It offers grocery assistance and other resources to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are pleased to continue our monthly partnership with Schumacher Auto Group and The Tree of Life Resource Center to provide much-need food assistance to area families,” says Trina Holmsted, Marketing Director of Palm Beach Outlets.

Amanda Schumacher, President and Founder of Tree of life Foundation International shared, “Collaborative leadership is key to helping our neighbors and we are grateful to partner again with incredible companies and organizations, Schumacher Auto Group, Palm Beach Outlets and Cotton Bottom Diaper Bank and Farm Share to provide basic critical necessities for so many individuals and families in our community who need our support.”

Additional event sponsorship is by Schumacher Auto Group with items from Farm Share’s The Big Red Truck and donations from Cotton Bottom Diaper Bank. For more information about receiving food or services, please contact Tree of Life Resource Center at (561) 656-5601 or visit TreeofLifefi.org.