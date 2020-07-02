Palm Beach Outlets to Host Drive-Thru Food Distribution on July 10

Palm Beach Outlets

Palm Beach Outlets will host a second drive-thru food distribution in partnership with the Schumacher Auto Group and The Tree of Life Resource Center on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

All vehicles will enter through the Congress Avenue entrance, where the organizations’ staff and volunteers, along with local officers, will assist in the distribution of items on a first-come, first-served basis to include produce, non-perishable foods, dairy, and diapers for 500 families.

To adhere to the COVID-19 CDC guidelines for health and safety, all volunteers will wear gloves and masks and the attendee must remain in their vehicle and open their trunk when it is their turn in line to receive items. The resource center is one of Tree of Life Foundation International’s 22 branches. It offers grocery assistance and other resources to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The need in our community continues, and we are pleased to again host this vital food distribution with the Schumacher Auto Group and The Tree of Life Resource Center,” says Trina Holmsted, Marketing Director of Palm Beach Outlets.

Amanda Schumacher, President and Founder of Tree of life Foundation International shared, “Collaborative leadership is key to helping our neighbors and we are grateful to partner again with incredible companies and organizations, Schumacher Auto Group, Palm Beach Outlets and Cotton Bottom Diaper Bank and Farm Share to provide basic critical necessities for so many individuals and families in our community who need our support.”

Additional event sponsorship is by Schumacher Auto Group with items from Farm Share’s The Big Red Truck and donations from Cotton Bottom Diaper Bank. For more information about receiving food or services, please contact: Tree of Life Resource Center at (561) 656-5601 or visit TreeofLifefi.org.