Palm Beach County July 6 COVID-19 Update

Florida reaches another grim COVID-19 milestone with 206,447 total positive cases. Palm Beach County cases continue increasing with 17,242 positive cases.

In an attempt to slow the increase of positive cases, Palm Beach County officials mandated the closure of all beaches this past weekend. But, on July 5 there were 401 new cases and on July 4 there were 689 new cases in Palm Beach County.

Sourced from The Florida Dept. of Health

The mask mandate for Palm Beach County does not seem to be slowing the spread of COVID-19 like county commissioners wanted. The positivity rate was 14.2% on July 5 and 13.9% on July 4. When masks were mandated, Palm Beach County had 11,536 cases and the positivity rate has remained, on average, above 10% since then.

Sourced from The Florida Dept. of Health

“Everything we are going to do is with the idea of keeping people healthy and keeping people so they can put food on the table and so that we can be a community again when this thing is all over,” Vice Mayor of Palm Beach County Robert Weinroth said. “A lot of us were really torn about the idea of reopening businesses and we made that decision consciously knowing that there was going to be some increase in the amount of the virus in our neighbors, and in our community.”