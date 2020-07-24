Palm Beach County July 24 COVID-19 Update

Florida breaks another COVID-19 record with the most deaths reported on a single day. Palm Beach County’s death toll also continues its increase reaching 744 deaths total.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website “based on death certificate data, the percentage of deaths attributed to pneumonia, influenza or COVID-19 decreased from 8.1% during week 27 to 6.4% during week 28. The percentage is currently above the epidemic threshold and will likely change as more death certificates are processed.”

Yet, this statistic is gathered from data around the country as a whole and is not specific to Florida alone. In Florida, there is an average of 10,000 new cases with each day. Florida produced a record-breaking 173 COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday.

Photo Sourced from the Florida

Dept. of Health.

Due to the new wave of COVID-19 cases, many hospitals are becoming overwhelmed and running out of bed space. In Florida, nurses are coming from out of state to provide relief to exhausted medical workers.

In Palm Beach County, the hospitalization rate dropped to 8%. But, the number of positive cases with each day remains in the hundreds.

On July 21, there were 550 new COVID-19 cases. July 22 has 756 new cases and July 23 saw 731 new cases.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Palm Beach County is 29,004.