Palm Beach County July 15 COVID-19 Update

As Florida hurtles toward reopening, the state hit 301,810 total cases of COVID-19. Palm Beach County has 22,788 total cases.

This is an increase of 10,181 new cases for Florida. On July 13, Palm Beach County saw 472 new cases and July 14 had 493 new cases.

Photo Sourced from the Florida Dept. of Health

Yet, there is another decrease in the hospitalization rate. 9% of all COVID-19 carriers entering the hospital. But there are 10 new deaths across the county with a total of 634.

“We are not defenseless against COVID-19,” the Director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Robert Redfield said. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus- particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”

The Palm Beach County Commissioners meeting to discuss the adoption of a mandatory mask policy made national headlines. Many residents were outraged by the potential enforcement of a mask policy and vehemently opposed it. The board of commissioners passed the mandate unanimously.

According to the CDC website, a May survey showed that more than 76% adults from a national sample were pro-face masks outside the home.

The positivity rate in Palm Beach County on July 13 was 16.1% and 10.8% on July 14. More information can be found here: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/county_reports_latest.pdf