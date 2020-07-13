Palm Beach County July 13 COVID-19 Update

According to the Florida Department of Health, Florida has tested approximately 2.64 million people with 278,667 coming back positive. In Palm Beach County there are now 21,806 positive cases of COVID-19.

The mandatory mask order does not seem to be slowing the growth of new positive cases in Palm Beach County. On July 10, there were 609 new positive cases. On July 11 there were 1,169 positive cases and 776 on July 12.

Yet, the median age of infection has been decreasing as the infection trend is skewing toward younger people going out into crowds. The hospitalization rate has decreased again and is now at 10% of all cases.

Photo Sourced from the

Florida Dept. of Health

Although, the death number has increased with 611 total deaths now. A major concern of officials in Palm Beach County and around the state is the overwhelming of hospitals.

Most hospitalizations can be attributed to the 85+ age group according to the Florida Department of Health. There are 2,057 people hospitalized in Palm Beach County.