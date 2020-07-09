Palm Beach County hospitals are temporarily suspending elective surgeries

The suspensions are COVID-19 related

Boca Raton’s Boca Regional Hospital and Boyton Beach’s Bethesda Hospital East and West are temporarily suspending elective surgeries due to recent COVID-19 concerns in the community.

According to CBS12, the suspensions are being done to make sure each hospital has enough beds in case a surge of coronavirus patients are admitted to the hospitals.

Photo Credits: Sun Sentinel

The patients who were scheduled for surgeries will have their surgeries rescheduled.

When the pandemic struck Florida, many hospitals stopped performing elective procedures to slow the spread of coronavirus as well as tend to the many patients who tested positive for the virus but the hospitals resumed elective surgeries when the state began its phased reopening.

This is yet another backtrack on reopening plans since the state reopened earlier this summer.

Jackson Health System and Memorial Healthcare are other South Florida hospitals who have also paused performing elective surgeries.