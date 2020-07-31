Palm Beach County health officials have reported a human case of West Nile virus

There has been a rise in mosquito-borne diseases in Palm Beach County.

Health officials in Palm Beach County have reported a human case of West Nile virus in the county.

According to WPTV, the virus was discovered after the victim donated blood, which tested positive for West Nile virus.

The Florida Department of Health reported that Palm Beach County has seen an increase in mosquito-borne diseases.

Mosquitoes are attracted to standing water and with Hurricane Isaias expected to bring heavy amounts of rain to South Florida in the coming days, expect large swarms of mosquitoes.

According to the CDC, most West Nile virus infections are asymptomatic, but the infection could cause West Nile fever in which 20% of people afflicted with the disease could experience fever, headache, vomiting, or a rash. In more serious cases, about less than 1%, of people could develop encephalitis or meningitis.

To avoid mosquitoes, residents should wear long-sleeve shirts and long pants or wear mosquito repellent. Residents should also drain standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.