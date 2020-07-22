Palm Beach County Child Care Centers Begin To Watch Children Who Are Distance Learners

As Palm Beach County schools are gearing up for a new school year, local child care facilities are offering support to parents and children through distance learning programs.

Photo courtesy of WPTV.

The Mandel Jewish Community Center (JCC) in Boynton Beach is organizing the program called “Club J All Day” to offer children grades k-5 a safe environment for learning virtually.

Kids who participate in the program will be advised to adhere by safety guidelines, wearing masks from 8 am to 6 pm when they are not socially distancing.

Children will have assistance logging on to their classes, making sure they complete projects, assignments, and providing socially distant activities during free time.

The programs aim to provide children with a sense of routine and make distance learning the new normal under the supervision of the organizers.

In Palm Beach County they are open in five different locations. There is a waiting list for their Palm Beach Gardens location.

The program fee for all-day is $875 a month. There are scholarships available for those who need aid.

The deadline to apply for Aftercare is Thursday, July 30.

To learn more about the program you can visit their website.