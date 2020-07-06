Miami-Dade closing restaurants, gyms, ballrooms, and party facilities, amid coronavirus spike

According to Local10, Miami-Dade County is in the process of once again closing down restaurants, gyms, ballrooms, and party facilities as a result of the spoke in COVID-19 cases.

According to the news outlet, Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced that the new order will take effect on Wednesday.

Miami-Dade County confirmed 1,981 new cases Monday and eight resident deaths as a result of COVID-19. The county has the most cases (48,992) and deaths (1,051) in Florida, according to Florida Health.

Gimenez added that at this time the county will keep outdoor activities open, including condo and hotel pools, summer camps, and daycare centers.