Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

With twenty-eight days to go, you still have time to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot for the August 18th primary election. Requests for vote-by-mail ballots must be received by the Supervisor of Elections office no later than 5:00pm on August 8th. To request a vote-by-mail ballot please click here.

Additionally, the Chamber’s Business Leaders United Political Action Committee (BLU-PAC) continues to work to ensure our priorities, laid out in our legislative agenda, are in alignment with the views of the candidates running for office in 2020. BLU-PAC has already made the following endorsements: Wendy Sartory Link for Supervisor of Elections, Frank Barbieri for Palm Beach County School Board, District 5, Erin Wright for Boca Raton Beach and Parks District, Seat 3 and Eric Pendergraft for Boca Raton Beach and Parks District, Seat 5.



Eleven Palm Beach County municipalities with populations exceeding 30,000 have formed an alliance to improve the UScensus response rates. As of July 17th, Palm Beach County’s overall response rate was at 60%. Elected officials, municipal staff, and businesses organizations are encouraging residents through email blasts, and virtual presentations to take the survey to increase our county’s responses. The outcome of the 2020 Census is significant for both fair representation and resource distribution. There is still time to respond to the Census by either going online at www.my2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020 or by filling out the form received in the mail.



This past Friday, our nation lost a statesmen and champion of the civil rights movement, Congressman John Lewis. He served in Congress for more than 30 years and was a respected member on both sides of the aisle. He was often referred to as the “Conscience of Congress.” He was fearless in his pursuit of a more perfect union as he fought for freedom and justice for all. Rest in peace Congressman Lewis – knowing your lasting impact on civil rights and social justice.



Our Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA) application process is now open for this 2020-21virtual program! Middle and high school students will create and start their very own business during this fun 20-week program on Wednesday evenings beginning in October. Students will virtually meet and hear from entrepreneurs, business professionals, and mentors to help them stay on their entrepreneurial journey. No experience necessary, just determination and creativity. The application deadline for this competitive program is September 18th. Visit www.yeausa.org to apply or email Sherese James-Grow at [email protected]



We are continuing to provide you with educational webinars and virtual experiences to help you and your business. Please see below for a list of upcoming virtual experiences:



07/21 – 3:00pm: Economic Development Committee

Speaker: Robert Weinroth, Vice Mayor of Palm Beach County

Click here to register

07/21 – 5:00pm: PULSE Happy Hour

Click here to register

07/23 – 8:30am: Boynton Beach: Government Affairs Council

Speaker: Beth Rappaport, President, Coalition of Boynton West Residential Associations (COBWRA)

Click here to register

07/24 – 8:30am: Boynton Beach: Women’s Business Council

Speaker: Dr. Brazelia Lazzari, Brazelia Med Spa

Click here to register

07/28 – 12:00pm: Smart Talk for Women

Speaker: Nancy Proffitt, Proffitt Management Solutions

Click here to register

07/28 – 5:00pm: Live After Five – Virtual After-Hours Network

Click here to register

07/31 – 7:00am: 50th Annual Golf Classic 2020

Click here to register

08/07 – 8:30am: Prime Professionals Group Round Table – Sponsored by Allegiance Home Health

Speaker: Leah A. Foertsch, Esq and Jason S. Palmisano, Esq from the Law Firm, Pannone, Lopes, Devereaux & O’Gara, LLC

Click here to register

08/13 – 8:30am: August Virtual Membership Breakfast – Sponsored by the City of Boca Raton

Speaker: Scott Singer, Mayor, City of Boca Raton

Click here to register



To stay up to date on all Chamber activity, visit bocachamber.com or download the Chamber App on your phone or tablet and stay connected! You can also access all of our past virtual experiences by visiting our YouTube Channel.



Yesterday, fifty-one years ago, Neil Armstrong landed on the moon. Our nation’s determination and unified vision to be the world ‘s leader in space travel showed that together, as a nation, anything could be achieved. Today, with that same determination and unwavering spirit, we can come together again, each doing our part, to help flatten the curve of the coronavirus by avoiding Closed spaces, Crowded places and Close-contact. All while making sure we wash our hands, wear our mask and watch our distance.

