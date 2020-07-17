Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward
|Good Morning Valued Chamber Member,
Early Thursday morning, the Palm Beach County School Board voted 7-0 in support of Superintendent Dr. Fennoy’s reopening plan, which recommends the school year begin with virtual learning. Also included is the staggered reopening of school campuses when new COVID-19 cases decrease and the County enters into Phase Two of Florida’s Reopen Plan. Additionally, the Board discussed moving the start of the school year to August 31st instead of the current August 10th date. The Board will meet next week to make a final determination on the start date. The district still must submit its plan to the Florida Department of Education for final approval. To read the Superintendent’s full reopen plan, click here. In an effort to help working parents in a virtual learning environment, the YMCA of South Palm Beach County has created an Online Learning Program. This program will give parents the ability to drop off their children at a safe environment, while also providing help with their virtual classes. The YMCA will work with the School District of Palm Beach County and parents to make sure children’s needs are met. The YMCA locations in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach can support approximately 100 children for their online learning program.
On Thursday morning, Palm Beach County Executive Order 2020-14 officially went into effect. This order applies to all incorporated and unincorporated areas of Palm Beach County. It states that, no establishment permitted to serve alcohol or food for on-site consumption, whether indoor or outdoor, shall serve alcohol or food between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. Delivery, drive-through, pick-up or take-out services are permitted for off-site consumption. Additionally, the following businesses and venues, to the extent they have been authorized to legally operate, shall be closed between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.: amusement parks, hookah, smoking bars, lounges, kava, kratom and similar bars and lounges, banquet halls and ballrooms. To read the full Executive Order click here.
On Tuesday, July 21st at 3:00pm, we are fortunate to be joined by Palm Beach County’s Vice Mayor, Robert Weinroth. Vice Mayor Weinroth will share his insights on the County response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the latest actions taken by the Board of County Commissioners. Please click here to register.
Since March 17th, the Chamber has held over 100 virtual experiences with over 3,000 attendees and we continue to provide more virtual experiences each week. I hope you will take the time on Tuesday, July 28th and join us for our popular virtual Happy Hour. Grab your favorite cocktail and join us for casual conversations and networking. Please click here to register for this event.
Please see below for a list of upcoming virtual experiences:
07/21 – 8:30am: Virtual Workshop: How to Develop Content that Grows Revenue
Speaker: Todd Paton, President, CEO & Founder, Paton Marketing
Click here to register
07/21 – 3:00pm: Economic Development Committee
Speaker: Robert Weinroth, Vice Mayor of Palm Beach County
Click here to register
07/21 – 5:00pm: PULSE Happy Hour
Click here to register
07/23 – 8:30am: Boynton Beach: Government Affairs Council
Speaker: Beth Rappaport, President, Coalition of Boynton West Residential Associations (COBWRA)
Click here to register
07/24 – 8:30am: Boynton Beach: Women’s Business Council
Speaker: Dr. Brazelia Lazzari, Brazelia Med Spa
Click here to register
07/28 – 12:00pm: Smart Talk for Women
Speaker: Nancy Proffitt, Proffitt Management Solutions
Click here to register
07/28 – 5:00pm: Live After Five – Virtual After-Hours Network
Click here to register
07/31 – 7:00am: 50th Annual Golf Classic 2020
Click here to register
To stay up to date on all Chamber activity, visit bocachamber.com or download the Chamber App on your phone or tablet and stay connected! You can also access all of our past virtual experiences by visiting our YouTube Channel.
On Friday July 31st, the Chamber will hold it’s first in-person event since March, our 50th annual Chamber Golf Classic at the Boca Raton Resort and Club. The Chamber, along with the Boca Raton Resort and Club, have made it our priority that the tournament adheres to all CDC recommendations/ guidelines regarding events. To that end, and to ensure that we have a touch-less tournament, all foursomes must be pre-registered prior to the day of the tournament. If you are interested in participating or sponsoring, please click here. I look forward to spending some socially distanced time with you then. In the meantime – remember to do your part by washing your hands, wearing your mask and watching your distance.
Moving Business Forward,
Troy M. McLellan, CCE, FCCP
President & CEO
Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce
#movingbocaforward #movingboyntonforward #movingdelrayforward