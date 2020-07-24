Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Good Morning Valued Chamber Member,



Last night Palm Beach County released revised restrictions on operating hours of restaurants, food establishments and clarification of other business closures – through executive order 2020-15. The order reiterates that no establishment permitted to serve alcohol for on-site consumption, whether indoor or outdoor, shall serve or allow alcohol to be consumed on premises between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. Said establishments shall be closed and vacated between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. with the exception of staff performing necessary functions (such as cleaning and closing services) and except for drive-through, pick-up, or take-out services for off-site consumption.



Additionally, the operation of any closed business, including, but not limited to those listed, is in violation of law: bars; nightclubs, adult entertainment establishments, strip clubs; hookah, cigar, and other smoking bars and lounges; tanning salons, bowling alleys; arcades; playhouses; concert houses; movie theaters; auditoriums; indoor entertainment venues, tattoo parlors, body piercing parlors, acupuncture venues, and massage parlors. The County also extended the facial coverings directive Emergency Order 2020-012 for an additional thirty (30) days until 12:01 a.m. August 23, 2020. Click here for updated orders and important County activity.



Happy 100th Birthday to the City of Boynton Beach, celebrating its Centennial. Additionally, the City’s new Library, located in the new City Hall building at 100 East Ocean Avenue, has opened following CDC guidelines. Operating at 50% capacity with social distancing and the use of facial coverings, the Library will be open Monday – Thursday, 9:00am – 7:00pm and Friday and Saturday, 9:00am – 5:00pm.



This past Wednesday, the Palm Beach County School Board voted unanimously to begin the 2020-2021 school year on August 31st. This delayed start will allow for additional time to prepare for distance learning, as well distribute thousands of new laptops to ensure students have the right equipment to connect to the internet. Thanksgiving, Winter, and Spring breaks will remain the same as previously scheduled. For more information on the reopening plan, please

click here.



The Florence Fuller Child Development Centers will be offering school away from school for elementary age children (Grades K-5) on their two Boca Raton campuses, located at Glades Road & Federal Highway and Yamato Road & SR 441. In addition to providing full day early childhood programs for children 6 weeks of age through 5 years (VPK), they will also provide individualized assistance with virtual curriculum’s, including STEAM and physical education programs. Breakfast, lunch, and a snack is included. All Florence Fuller centers are currently open and following strict CDC health and safety guidelines.



Palm Beach County has been selected for a Phase 3 clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine, which is expected to begin the first part of August. JEM Research Institute, located near JFK Medical Center, will provide logistical support to the study. Palm Beach County will join other municipalities such as: Atlanta, Houston, Lake Charles, LA and McAllen, TX. Currently, two vaccines have shown the ability to jump-start the body’s immune response to the virus.



As businesses continue to reopen and bring employees back to the workplace, our partners at the Florida Chamber have created a free “Returning to Work Safely During COVID -19” playbook. The publication has compiled useful information and best practices from multiple employers and agencies, including the CDC, OSHA, and Florida Department of Health. To download your free copy, please click here.



Now five months into this global health crisis, businesses are still trying to navigate their way back. One industry is still struggling — our restaurants. The Chamber sends out a weekly email consisting of member restaurants available for dine–in and take out in South Palm Beach County. There is also a list on our website of open restaurants. So whether you have made the personal choice to stay home or have ventured out, supporting our local restaurants can be accomplished either way. Please support our member restaurants.



If you do go out, do your part to help flatten the curve by avoiding Closed spaces, Crowded places, and Close-contact settings. And always be sure to wash your hands, wear your mask and watch your distance.

