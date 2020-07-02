Mason Slaine Donates $1.5 Million to Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Photo courtesy of Mason Slaine

Philanthropist Mason Slaine recently donated $1.5 million dollars in support of Boca Raton Regional Hospital’s “Keeping The Promise” capital campaign.

The Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Boca Raton Regional Hospital is an advanced, tertiary medical center (BRRH.com) with 400 beds, 2,800 employees, and more than 800 primary and specialty physicians on staff.

The “Keeping the Promise” Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital (BRRH)l is focused on funding an expansion to allow the Hospital to deliver the highest quality patient care and to keep pace with the rapid evolution of healthcare.

The $250 million Keeping the Promise Campaign is the largest campaign in the hospital’s history.

The Hospital’s campaign will provide essential resources that will drive innovation and excellence throughout Boca Regional, ultimately improving the region’s health, well-being, and quality of life for patients.

“‘I believe in Keeping the Promise and in the next generation of healthcare, it will bring. I am proud to be part of it’” said Slaine.

The BRRH has raised over $163 million dollars in proceeds with the help of contributions from Slaine and other notable Philanthropists who the Hospital depends on.

This is not the first time Slaine has contributed to the hospital back in 2014, Slaine gifted the “Mason P. Slaine Courtyard” as part of the funding for the Marcus Neuroscience Center. The Neuroscience Center is a place where patients and guests can sit and enjoy the sun in a park structured area.

Slaine served on both the Executive and Audit Committees since he joined the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation in 2016.

Slaine noticed a need in the community for new developments in the BRRH’s landscape of healthcare to help modernize and renovate the Hospital’s campus.

“When the hospital decided it needed a new main tower, I decided to gift the admissions center. I did this all to support the BRRH as it is desperately needed by the community and I always believe in giving back” said Slaine.

To recognize Slaine’s donation, the new Patient Admissions Area in the new patient tower will be named in his honor.

“Our community’s healthcare is vital, and that has been particularly understated in the last few months as we all navigate through COVID-19,” said Slaine. “ I am proud and in awe of the doctors and staff who have gone way beyond the call of duty.”

It will take a few years for the full reconstruction of the hospital to be completed. After reconstruction, the hospital will double in capacity and create a state of the art environment to help care for patients.

Major campus redevelopment plans include at the centerpiece, a new patient tower featuring all-new surgical suites, an inviting patient lobby, and all private patient rooms exceeding the latest safety standards for patient care.

The Marcus Neuroscience Institute staff and capital investments are underway targeting all neuroscience programs with an emphasis on neurovascular/stroke, central nervous system, tumor, spine, and epilepsy/seizure disorders.

All existing rooms in the current hospital building will be converted to private for all patient units. A new 972-car parking garage opened recently and will be connected to the Marcus Neuroscience Institute and the new tower when construction is complete.

These investments are the initial steps toward an even broader vision for the campus with greater access points and even more specialties including a new Medical Arts Pavilion with an outpatient surgery center, physician offices, and an additional parking garage.

Slaine recently endowed the portico at Temple Beth El, located at 333 SW 4th Ave, in Boca Raton and he plans to do more for the community beyond the hospital, especially in “child services.”