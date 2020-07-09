Mad Robot Brewing Company Has Shut Down in Boca Raton

Mad Robot Brewing Company is the latest business that will be closing its doors permanently during the COVID pandemic.

The Robot brewery located on 2621 N Federal Hwy in Boca Raton is popularly known as a hub for burlesque shows, Drag Queen bingo, and even rare Belgian beer tastings.

Photo Courtesy of Mad Robot Brewing Co.

They also featured small bites and over 30 varieties of teas, wines as well as over 40 hookah flavors for customers.

All that came to an end when they announced Monday on their Facebook page that they were shutting down.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce that we are closing our doors for good. On behalf of the Robot family, I want to thank every person who ever bought a beer from us for their support.”

The brewery was started in 2018, by owners and founders Allen Steen and Ryan Sentz who saw the potential of the quirky establishment to become a hangout spot for comedians and musicians.

Every Tuesday is when they held “Open Jam Night” for musicians and every Wednesday they had an “All Arts Open Mic Night”, which for Boca Helping Hands for families in need.

But business slowed down when the Mad Robot went into lockdown on March 15. Under the state of emergency order to stop the spread of COVID-19, the Mad Robot remained closed and unfortunately, they were never able to reopen.