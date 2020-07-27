LEGACY BANK OF FLORIDA CHAIRMAN AND CEO NAMED TO BOCA RATON MUSEUM OF ART BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Boca Chamber Member Update

Boca Raton, Fla. – Legacy Bank of Florida has announced that its Chairman and CEO, Dennis G. Bedley has been named to the Board of Trustees for the Boca Raton Museum of Art. Mr. Bedley was selected due to his efforts to maintain the vitality of art in our community and ensure that art remains an essential part of life for all in South Florida.

“Our Board of Trustees has a broad range of backgrounds, interests, and professional knowledge yet they all believe strongly in the power of art and artists to make a difference in our lives and generously support that effort,” said Irvin Lippman, the Museum’s Executive Director. “Dennis’ participation will help spread our mission into the business community and uphold our seven-decades-old institution for generations to come.”

About the Boca Raton Museum of Art

Celebrating our 70th anniversary in 2020, the Boca Raton Museum of Art encompasses a creative campus that includes the Museum in Mizner Park and the Art School on Palmetto Park Road. As the “Official Art Museum of the City of Boca Raton,” the Museum has provided seven decades of cultural and artistic service to the community, and to many visitors from around the world. Visit bocamuseum.org for more information. For media inquiries, please contact Jose Lima and William Spring, [email protected], 305-910-7762.

About Legacy Bank of Florida

Celebrating 14 years of serving Palm Beach and Broward Counties, Legacy Bank of Florida has more than $500 million in assets and five convenient locations in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach and West Palm Beach. The Bank is locally owned and managed. The focus of the Bank is on exceptional business and professional banking service, commercial credit and deposit products, and a full line of retail and corporate cash management products. For additional information, please visit www.legacybankfl.com. Member FDIC