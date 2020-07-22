Kravis Center for the Performing Arts ArtSmart Writer’s Academy – Zoom Seminar
Kickstart Your Writing Ability – Friday, July 31st at 2 p.m.
Hatching Writers – Starting September 22nd at 2 p.m.
- Boca Raton, FL – WHAT and WHEN: ArtSmart Writer’s Academy
- Kickstart Your Writing Ability
- On her deathbed Gertrude Stein’s dearest Alice B. Toklas implored: “Gertrude, Gertrude, what is the answer?” to which Stein replied, “Alice, Alice, what is the question?” For writers and potential writers out there, what could be a better time to create stories than now? Join Pulitzer Prize-nominated biographer, novelist and playwright Julie Gilbert for this special workshop. Attend the 90-minute Zoom seminar and begin your written footprints.
- WHEN: Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. via Zoom
- ADMISSION: $25
- Hatching Writers
- This course is designed to alchemize your unspoken thoughts and memories into a discipline of form, content, technique and style, resulting in a story. Small written assignments should be expected each week for the 6-week course happening every Tuesday. Writers who enjoy the Kickstart Your Writing Ability class on July 31st, may like to join the Hatching Writers course.
- WHEN: Starting Tuesday, September 22nd from 2 to 3:30 p.m. via Zoom
- Tuesday, September 29, 2020
- Tuesday, October 6, 2020
- Tuesday, October 13, 2020
- Tuesday, October 20, 2020
- Tuesday, October 27, 2020
- ADMISSION: $200
- Kickstart Your Writing Ability
- WHO: Julie Gilbert was born into a literary and theatrical family. Her mother was actress Janet Fox, and her great aunt was the writer, Edna Ferber. Julie is a novelist, biographer, playwright and teacher. She was nominated for a National Book Critic’s Circle Award for “Ferber: A Biography of Edna Ferber and Her Circle” (Doubleday) and a Pulitzer Prize nomination for Opposite Attraction: The Lives of Erich Maria Remarque and Paulette Goddard (Pantheon). She has taught Fiction Writing and Playwriting at New York University and at Florida Atlantic University and runs The Writers’ Academy at the Kravis Center of the Performing Arts.
- WHY: The Kravis Center has created virtual experiences including live performances, lectures, book clubs, educational programs and classes for patrons to enjoy until the Kravis Center opens its doors to the public again.
- CONTACT: For more information about the Kravis Center or to sign-up for the Kickstart Your Writing Ability and Hatching Writers please visit www.kravis.org.