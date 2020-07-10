July 10 Palm Beach County COVID-19 Update

COVID-19 in Florida and Palm Beach County alike are both seeing increases in case numbers and deaths rates according to the Florida Department of Health.

Palm Beach County has 19,233 total positive cases with 586 deaths. Across Florida, there are 244,151 cases with 4,102 deaths.

Many officials have noted that the hospitalization rate and positivity rate are major metrics they monitor within the county. Palm Beach County’s hospitalization rate for COVID-19 remains at 11%. The positivity rate on July 8 was 14.3% and July 9 had 11.4%

Photo Sourced from the

Florida Dept. of Health

With each day, hundreds of people in the county test positive. On July 8, there were 423 new cases and July 9 saw 569 new cases.

Compared with past COVID-19 reports, case numbers and death rates continue to climb. The United States has passed a somber milestone with 3.22 million confirmed cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and avoiding large crowds.