JFS Launches “Shop and Share”

Volunteer Program Aides Seniors with Grocery Shopping

Boca Raton, FL – Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services (JFS), a Boca Raton based social services agency recently launched their “Shop and Share” Program. The Program matches volunteer “shoppers” with senior “clients” who are unable to shop for themselves. The volunteer “shopper” purchases items the “client” requests and delivers the items to the client’s doorstep. Once the pandemic is over and it is safe to do so, the “shopper” will help unpack groceries and “share” time with their “client” providing much needed socialization.

JFS has availability to accept additional seniors as clients. Clients may receive up to two deliveries per month. Additionally, clients must reside in Boca Raton, Delray Beach or Highland Beach, have an active checking account and be willing to reimburse the “shoppers” upon delivery.

Seniors, who have been participating in the program, are thrilled. One client expressed, “The volunteer shopper was very pleasant and accommodating. It is reassuring to know this resource is available to us and we don’t have to put ourselves at risk by going out to a supermarket. It is greatly appreciated.”

Volunteers are equally happy at the ability to fulfill a much-needed service in the community. Bambi Lerner, a volunteer shopper, stated, “Upon being matched with a client, I was able to contact her to arrange a mutually convenient time to shop. The client emailed me their selected items along with the details of brands and acceptable substitutes. When I finished shopping, I let her know the cost and that I was on my way to her. Due to Corona, I was only able to drop off the bags at her door. A check was waiting for me and she only opened the door to get the bags as I was leaving. It was both fun to shop for someone other than myself and it was especially rewarding to be able to shop for someone for whom it’s particularly difficult to do so.”

Seniors interested in enrolling in the program can reach out to Abigail Horowitz, JFS Care Manager at 561.852.3333 or [email protected]

Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services (JFS) provides help, hope and humanity through a comprehensive range of programs and services which support people of all ages and beliefs. With locations in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, JFS programs and services include food and financial assistance, senior services, counseling and mental health services, career and employment services, family & children’s services and many volunteer opportunities. Funding is provided by private and corporate support, grants, special events and individuals who reach thousands in need each year. For more information, contact JFS at 561.852.3333, [email protected] or by visiting ralesjfs.org.