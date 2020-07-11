Jay Van Vechten Leaves Lasting Legacy in Boca Raton

Longtime Boca Raton Tribune contributor and nonprofit champion, Jay Van Vechten passed away today, July 11, 2020.

Jay was an advocate and friend for the disabled in not only Boca Raton, but in South Florida.

In 2009, while serving on the Boca Raton Disability Advisory Board, Jay presented his idea to create an event to help the disabled community and since March 2009 he was in charge of the Boca Boating & Beach Bash in Boca Raton.

What started with 350 people in March of 2009, became a huge event that in its 10th year welcomed over 6,000 guests.

Jay was, and forever will be embedded in the fabric of our community.

As a writer, he would write columns for The Boca Raton Tribune highlighting different people and spotlighting the ways they served our community.

Jay will forever be a shining light in our City. We have lost a great friend of not only the newspaper but the entire community.

Our heart mourns the loss of our beloved friend, Jay Van Vechten.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, children, and family at this time.