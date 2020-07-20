Hurricane Preparation Tips and Checklist for Seniors

Boca Raton, FL – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has projected that this hurricane season will be “above-normal” in the Atlantic Ocean. That means six to 10 hurricanes, with three to six of those reaching Category 3 or higher. Because older adults may be among the most vulnerable victims, Senior Helpers has issued a disaster safety preparation checklist specifically for our elders.

The sooner families talk with their senior loved ones about preparedness, the better. A Senior Helpers owner in Palm Beach County would be happy to talk about the elevated risk for seniors during natural disasters, the most important items on the preparation checklist and other resources available to seniors during hurricane season.

Hurricane Kit: Flashlights, battery-operated radio, matches, first aid kit, duct tape, rain gear and battery-operated clock.

Take Stock: Decide what your senior can or cannot do in the event of a hurricane. If they are wheelchair-bound, determine and evacuation strategy ahead of time.

Evacuation Plan: Seniors should develop at least two escape routes. One to evacuate their home and one to evacuate their community.

Prepare Your Pets: Water for 3-7 days, non-perishable food, leash, collar and/or harness, favorite toy, blanket, clean litter box, updated shots and medical records and updated microchip content.

Prepare Your House: Remove outdoor items, trim dead branches, fill gas tanks, store important documents in waterproof containers and have materials and support ready to board up windows.

Food: Pack food and water for each person for 3-7 days and include bottled water, bottled drinks, non-perishable food and snacks, food that can be stored in a cooler and a manual can opener.

Medical Needs: Medic-alert tags, insect repellent sprays, sunscreen, soap, prescription medication and over-the-counter medication, bandages, adhesive tape, thermometer, and tweezers.

Contact List: Compile a list of contacts that include people on the senior's support network, doctors, and other important health-care professionals.

Miscellaneous: Get extra cash, move furniture from windows and get an extra supply of medicines.

For more information or to find a Senior Helpers location in your area, visit seniorhelpers.com.