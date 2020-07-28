Gunster ranks on Florida Trend’s 2020 ‘Best Companies To Work For’ list for 4th consecutive year

Boca Chamber Member Update

Gunster, one of Florida’s oldest and largest full-service business law firms, today announced that it was named one of Florida’s “Best Companies To Work For” in 2020 by Florida Trend magazine.



Gunster ranked 29th in the large-company (250+ employees) category and marks the fourth consecutive year the firm has been recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Florida. It is the only Florida-based law firm ranked in this category.



Florida Trend’s ‘Best Companies’ honor is a rigorous competition and many companies seek this honor by the state’s leading business publication.

“Through economic expansions and in challenging times like now, our employees have consistently recognized Gunster as one of the best companies to work for,” said Gunster’s managing shareholder Bill Perry. “They do so because of our collaborative culture where we put people first. By taking care of our employees, we can better serve our clients and our communities.”

The annual competition identifies and recognizes Florida’s best employers in small, medium and large categories. It was created by Florida Trend and the Best Companies Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Honorees were selected after a thorough, two-step process involving an evaluation of the workplace, its policies, practices, philosophies, and demographics, in addition to a random and confidential survey of company employees designed to measure their engagement and satisfaction.



According to the anonymous surveys, one employee stated that “Gunster provides competitive benefits and salary for positions, more importantly the firm strives for excellence and encourages every employee to give 100% to their role and recognizes when they do.” Yet another survey revealed that “Each employee from the bottom to the top are honored, respected and valued.”



Another shared “From Gunster’s training process to its inherent culture of teamwork and mentorship to its encouragement of professional development, Gunster not only makes new hires feel supported but also reassures them that they will have all the opportunities to advance and excel in their career.” Lastly, one employee stated “There is a strong culture of collaboration and mutual support, both personally and professionally. The people love what they do and are passionate about doing it well.”



Gunster was previously recognized on the Florida Trend “Best Companies To Work For” list from 2009 to 2012, and again in 2017, 2018 and 2019

About Gunster

Gunster, Florida’s law firm for business, provides full-service legal counsel to leading organizations and individuals from its 12 offices statewide. Established in 1925, the firm has expanded, diversified and evolved, but always with a singular focus: Florida and its clients’ stake in it. A magnet for business-savvy attorneys who embrace collaboration for the greatest advantage of clients, Gunster’s growth has not been at the expense of personalized service but because of it. The firm serves clients from its offices in Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, Palm Beach, Stuart, Tallahassee, Tampa, The Florida Keys, Vero Beach, and its headquarters in West Palm Beach. With nearly 200 attorneys and 200 committed support staff, Gunster is ranked among the National Law Journal’s list of the 500 largest law firms and has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Diverse Law Firms by Law360. More information about its practice areas, offices and insider’s view newsletters is available at www.gunster.com.