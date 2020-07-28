God is available to those who trust him!

In this vlog, Dr. Lyra medidates upon the words of the familiar hymn ‘Abide with Me,’ sharing the message of hope and encouragement that God is willing and available to have a relationship with us, even in the midst of difficulties.

— Dr. Synesio Lyra, Jr. is multitalented influencer: vlogger, microblogger, writer, newspaper columnist, professor, and minister. His web platform offers a consistent message of wisdom, hope, and comfort. His YouTube channel has well over 100 vlogs, which have received more than 50000 views on YouTube and Facebook. His Facebook page has microblogs, thousands of posts, and more 150.000 likes!