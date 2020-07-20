Florida to Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the ADA

Boca Raton, FL – The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was signed into law 30 years ago this month and has made a tremendous impact on the lives of individuals with disabilities.

On July 24, two activities will be held to celebrate this landmark legislation. First, at 9 a.m. around the state, individuals are encouraged to take a Stroll in Support of the ADA. People are asked to take a turn around their block using appropriate social distancing and masks where required. In Tallahassee, individuals are encouraged to meet in the Capitol Courtyard and stroll around the Capitol complex.

At 11 a.m., a virtual statewide event will feature self-advocates, state and community leaders, and disability organizations. The online celebration requires participants to pre-register at least 24 hours prior to the beginning of the event at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7378323763098407949.

Local and state leaders will be speaking. There will be three keynote speakers who will share how the ADA has helped them achieve their goals. They are:

Whitney Harris, Comptroller for the Florida Alliance for Assistive Services and Technology (FAAST)

Shevie Barnes, Self-advocate and Miss Wheelchair 2018

Peter O’Connell, Executive Director of the Center for Independent Living of South Florida

The Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD), RESPECT of Florida, ABLE United, Able Trust, Ability 1st, Blind Services, Vocational Rehabilitation, Florida Association of Rehabilitation Facilities, and many other stakeholders are hosting Florida’s celebration of the ADA.

APD supports people with developmental disabilities to live, learn, and work in their communities. The agency annually serves more than 55,000 Floridians with disabilities who have severe forms of autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, intellectual disabilities, spina bifida, Phelan-McDermid syndrome, and Prader-Willi syndrome. To learn more about the agency, call 1-866-APD-CARES (1-866-273-2273) or visit APDcares.org.