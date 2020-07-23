Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association Partners with US Health and Human Services Department to Keep Florida Hospitality Employees Working Safely

(L-R: Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Sergio’s President and FRLA Executive Board Member Carlos Gazitua, and U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams prepare to distribute donated masks to South Florida restaurant and hotel employees)

Boca Raton, FL – Today, at Sergio’s Restaurant in Doral, the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA) hosted U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, Lieutenant Governor Jeannette Nuñez, and Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez to announce a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to distribute nearly one million reusable cloth masks to restaurant and hotel workers across Florida.

“Protecting our employees and guests is our top priority,” said Carlos Gazitua, President of Sergio’s Family Restaurants and Executive Board Member of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association. “We are incredibly grateful to Surgeon General Jerome Adams and HHS for donating these masks to our workers and to Lieutenant Governor Nuñez and Mayor Gimenez for participating today to bring awareness to these important efforts.”

“FRLA is so proud to partner with the HHS and the Surgeon General to distribute these masks to our great hospitality team members across Florida,” said Carol Dover, President and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association. “I want to acknowledge Carlos Gazitua for his efforts to coordinate this critical partnership and thank Lt. Governor Nuñez, Governor DeSantis, and Mayor Gimenez for their leadership and efforts to keep our state and our businesses operating safely.”

As a follow-up to the event today, masks will be distributed regionally across the state. Distribution event dates and locations are forthcoming.

For more information, contact the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association at [email protected].