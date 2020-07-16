FITLIGHT is Revolutionizing the Way Training is Done

The World’s Most Advanced Wireless Light Training System.

FITLIGHT is the hottest thing in the world of fitness. Athletes from basketball player LeBron James to MMA Fighter Dustin Poirier use its technology in their training regimen.

The FITLIGHT training system, otherwise known as the “FITLIGHT Trainer” is a product of the mind of former Danish handball player and olympian, Erik Veje Rasmussen.

On the surface, the FITLIGHT Trainer looks like nothing more than colorful, flashing lights but its true purpose serves to boost the speed and agility of the user while also improving reaction time and hand-eye coordination.

According to FITLIGHT’s Director of Business Development, Alana D’Andrade, the lights serve as a stopwatch. “By interacting with the lights, either by touching the lights or motioning over the lights, the lights will capture immediate feedback in terms of your time.”

The goal for the user is to beat the previous time set every time the FITLIGHT Trainer is used. In doing so, speed, agility, and reflexes will all be improved.

The key components of the FITLIGHT Trainer consist of up to 32 wireless, disc-shaped LED lights and a fully customizable tablet that controls the lights and tracks the user’s performance as well as recommends exercises for the user to do.

A charger for the tablet and FITLIGHTS as well as velcro attachments to mount the FITLIGHTS are also included in the training system among a variety of other accessories.

FITLIGHT has an expansive list of partners featuring the Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks, New York Yankees, Manchester United, FC Barcelona, Toronto Maple Leafs, and many more.

Though the FITLIGHT Trainer is used primarily by athletes and fitness enthusiasts, many use the technology in healthcare. “Our biggest market besides sports is healthcare and within healthcare is rehabilitation and vision training,” said D’Andrade.

Delray Beach chiropractor, Dr. John Conde of the Conde Center For Chiropractic Neurology is known for his use of FITLIGHT’s technology to assess the extent of a patient’s neurological condition as well as recondition people in a therapeutic role.

In a video posted to YouTube, Conde explains that he uses FITLIGHT technology to “enhance the parts of the brain that are involved in processing, timing, and problem-solving.” He later explains that he primarily uses the FITLIGHT Trainer to treat patients with concussions, Alzheimer’s disease, and dementia.

Consumers looking to purchase a FITLIGHT Trainer can expect to spend between $899-$8,800 depending on the package.

FITLIGHT technology is also used by the U.S. Army, Navy, and Air Force in tactical and defense training.

FITLIGHT is based in Toronto, Canada with the U.S. headquarters in Miami. During the COVID-19 pandemic, FITLIGHT focused its efforts on supporting the local community by donating a portion of proceeds to Jackson Health Foundation.

They are also sponsoring Palm Tee Golf’s ‘Aim For Change’ Golf Challenge to raise awareness and support for Overtown Youth Center which is scheduled to take place June 24-26 at the Costa Del Sol Golf Club in Doral.