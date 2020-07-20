FAU Theatre Lab’s Artistic Director Matt Stabile Receives 2020 Remy Pioneer Award

Matt Stabile

Boca Raton, FL – Matt Stabile, producing artistic director of Florida Atlantic University’s Theatre Lab in the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters, recently received the South Florida Theatre League’s 2020 Remy Pioneer Award. The Remy Awards have been part of the South Florida Theatre League since its inception in 1994. Each year, the League solicits nominations from the community to honor the “unsung heroes” in South Florida theatre and, after a review, selects the winners. The award is bestowed upon individuals who have, over the years, taken the lead and contributed substantially to the health, growth and development of the South Florida theatre community.

Stabile received multiple nominations for this year’s award – many of which specifically reference the work Theatre Lab did to assist local artists with our Original Online Monologue Festivals (#OOMF) in March and April. These two festivals were organized to encourage donations to local performers and supporting workers.

“I view this as a team award,” said Stabile. “I am so very grateful to everyone at Theatre Lab for all their work in making OOMF a reality.”

The 2020 Remy Awards will be held virtually on Monday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the South Florida Theatre League’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SouthFloridaTheatreLeague. The ceremony will also serve as a fundraiser for the South Florida Theatre League Relief Fund.

For more information about FAU’s Theatre Lab, visit www.fau.edu/theatrelab.

