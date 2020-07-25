FAU Secures Another Partnership with Veterans Florida Entrepreneurship Program

For First Time, FAU Entry Wins Statewide Competition

Boca Raton, FL – Florida Atlantic University’s Adams Center for Entrepreneurship, in the College of Business, has been awarded a partnership with the Veterans Florida Entrepreneurship Program (VFEP) for the sixth consecutive year.

The Adams Center will receive funding from VFEP, which offers qualified veterans the opportunity to participate in a comprehensive entrepreneurship/business education and mentorship program through the center.

“Being involved with the program since its inception in 2015, I’ve witnessed firsthand how it has evolved and expanded every year, and how it genuinely helps veterans start or grow successful businesses,” said Kevin Cox, Ph.D., assistant director of the Adams Center and the lead instructor for the program. “I look forward to another successful year.”

Additionally, for the first time, FAU’s entry in the Veterans Florida statewide virtual pitch competition won first place. FAU alumnus Steven Edwards founded Premier Virtual, a company that created a software platform designed to facilitate hiring. He secured $3,000 through his win.

“His example tells a positive message for veterans throughout the state of Florida and shows the great work being accomplished with our partners at Florida Atlantic University,” said Joe Marino, executive director of Veterans Florida.

Edwards explained that the competition showed him a different way to look at and grow his business.

“Seeing that other people saw in my organization what I saw, was a great feeling,” he said.

Earlier in the year, veterans competed in a local business pitch competition. In addition to Edwards, winners of that competition were Max Burwick, whose company, BizPsych, developed a machine-learning tool, and Arthur Freemon, who started SOF Designs, a company that created a pillow for sleep apnea patients and the general public. Edwards, Burwick and Freemon each won $1,000 to support their ventures.

FAU has been recognized as one of the top programs for entrepreneurship studies, according to the latest rankings from The Princeton Review/Entrepreneur Magazine. FAU ranked No. 39 among undergraduate programs in the 14th annual survey. Named in recognition of FAU alumnus Scott H. Adams in 2001, the Adams Center for Entrepreneurship prepares students and entrepreneurs in all disciplines who are looking to become successful business owners.

Veterans Florida is a nonprofit created by the State of Florida to help military veterans transition to civilian life and to promote Florida’s status as the nation’s most veteran-friendly state. Veterans Florida provides powerful tools for veterans to take advantage of the benefits of living and working in the Sunshine State. For more information about Veterans Florida, visit www.veteransflorida.org.

