FAU Announces Laptop Loaner Program for First-Gen, Low-Income Students

When Florida Atlantic University transitioned to remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the FAU Libraries partnered with FAU’s Office of Financial Aid to assist students in need of access to educational materials and did not have a capable laptop.

The FAU Libraries repurposed 100 laptops for long-term loan to students, enabling them to continue with their college education without missing a beat.

“Meeting the needs of FAU’s students has always been our top priority and the long-term loan of laptops during the pandemic is just one more example of our continually evolving services to students,” said Carol Hixson, dean of the FAU Libraries.

FAU’s Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management recently received a grant of $45,000 from the Johnson Scholarship Foundation to purchase 75 additional laptops. The Johnson Scholarship Foundation awarded the grant as a COVID-19 relief initiative for first-generation, low-income students at FAU.

“I was able to successfully take all my online exams that required specific proctored-software programs thanks to the laptop loaner program, and it made such a difference for me,” said Jorge Rodriguez, FAU student.

The laptop loan period is for a full semester and students can request an extension if needed.

“I greatly appreciate the support from FAU to allow students like me with less means to have access to the tools needed during the pandemic to continue my journey of success,” said Ondre Reid, FAU student.