Discover The Palm Beaches Launches “The Palm Beaches Pledge” and More Than 100 Tourism and Hospitality Businesses Sign
West Palm Beach, FL – Discover The Palm Beaches (DTPB), the official tourism marketing organization for Palm Beach County, Florida, has launched “The Palm Beaches Pledge” to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. As part of the destination’s unified promise, hotels, attractions, restaurants, transportation services and a variety of other businesses vow to follow CDC and government guidelines, among taking other measures. Businesses will also continue encouraging guests to follow mandated mask, social distancing and sanitation guidelines. The pledge is a public commitment to the health and wellbeing of employees, local patrons and visitors, and declares:
As a member of The Palm Beaches business community, health and safety is our number one priority. To demonstrate our unwavering commitment to your wellbeing, we are united in following the CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We pledge to:
- Wear a facial covering when around other people in public spaces
- Create and maintain safe, six-foot buffers between ourselves and others
- Keep our place of business sanitized, according to CDC guidelines
- Pursue GBAC STAR Accreditation (if applicable)
In early June, The Palm Beaches became the first and only destination in Florida to commit to the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR accreditation program for its hospitality facilities. Established by ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, the GBAC STAR program offers one of the highest standards of safety and sanitation for the global tourism and other industries – one that already has been adopted by major companies such as American Airlines and The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd.
“Our public pledge is a promise to The Palm Beaches community and visitors that our tourism businesses take this virus seriously and have established enhanced cleanliness guidelines for the betterment of all,” said Jorge Pesquera, president and CEO of DTPB.
He continued, “We’re confident we can work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while keeping our businesses open. However, it will take everyone – business owners, employees and guests – to heed guidelines from health and government officials, including wearing a mask, respecting physical distancing and frequently sanitizing one’s hands and places of business.”
The Palm Beaches Pledge was created by Discover The Palm Beaches, and is supported by Business Development Board Palm Beach County, Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association – Palm Beaches Chapter, Palm Beach County Attractions Association, Chamber of Commerce of The Palm Beaches, Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce, Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority, Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce and the cities of Riviera Beach, Lake Worth Beach and Boca Raton.
To date, tourism businesses that have signed the pledge include:
Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences
Best Western Palm Beach Lakes
Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center
Boca Raton Resort and Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort
Courtyard by Marriott Delray Beach
Crane’s Beach House Hotel & Luxury Villas
Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa
Embassy Suites by Hilton Palm Beach Gardens
Fairfield by Marriott Boca Raton
Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach
Grandview Gardens Bed & Breakfast and Vacation Homes
Hilton Palm Beach Airport
Hilton West Palm Beach
Home2 Suites West Palm Beach Airport
Homewood Suites by Hilton Palm Beach Gardens
Jupiter Beach Resort
Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa
Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa
Wyndham Hotel Boca Raton
PGA National Resort & Spa
The Brazilian Court Hotel
The Breakers Palm Beach
The Chesterfield Palm Beach
The Colony Palm Beach
The Seagate Hotel & Spa
Activities:
Art Deco Society of the Palm Beaches
Arts Garage
Boca Raton Museum of Art
Core Ensemble
Dance Theater of Florida
Equestrian Sport Productions
Everglades Holiday Park
Festival Management Group
FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
Flagler Museum
Historical Society of Palm Beach County
International Polo Club
JCD Sports Group
Lighthouse ArtCenter
Loggerhead Marinelife Center
MNM Theatre Company, Inc.
Mounts Botanical Garden
North Palm Beach Rowing Club
Palm Beach County Attractions Association
Palm Beach International Equestrian Center
Palm Beach Jupiter Dolphin Tours
Palm Beach Kennel Club and Entertainment Complex
Palm Beach Photographic Centre
The Busch Wildlife Sanctuary Inc.
The Society of the Four Arts
Timbers Jupiter
Visit Palm Beach
West Palm Beach Food Tour
Cities/Local Boards, Chambers and Tourism Organization.:
AGC Florida East Coast Chapter
Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce
City of West Palm Beach
Cultural Council of Palm Beach County
Discover The Palm Beaches
Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County
Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners
Palm Beach County Film & Television Commission
Palm Beach County Sports Commission
Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce
South Florida Fair/PBC Exposition, Inc.
Tourist Development Palm Beach County Florida
Town of Palm Beach
Women’s Chamber of Commerce of PBC
Worth Avenue Association
Restaurants:
Burt & Max’s Bar & Grille
Deck 84
Max’s Grille
Prezzo
Retailers:
Awards & More by Academy
Classic Collections of Palm Beach
SWAG BRANDS
The Gardens Mall
Pioneer Linens
Salons/Spas:
Diana’s Nail Bar
LUXE Custom Airbrush Tanning
PalmBeachFacials
Transportation:
Academy Bus
Boca Raton Airport Authority
Bus One LLC
Services (Misc.):
AA Video
Assisting Hands Palm Beach
Connected Concierge
Events & Logistics
FOR THE CHILDREN INC.
Grandma’s Place
Kirkland Event & Destination Services
Lessing’s Hospitality Group
Lotus Trips Travel Co.
Optimist Capital
Organicide Disinfection Services
Palm Planning Group
PMSI PROMOS
Rosenzweig Financial Services
Signature Flight Support
The Travel Corp.
Veppa Services
Waste Management
Local Organizations/Businesses (Misc.):
Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida
Jeck, Harris, Raynor & Jones
Sisca Construction
Supervisor of Elections Office
During the COVID-19 crisis, one of the leading priorities of DTPB has been to bring the tourism community closer than ever before and establish a unified beacon for recovery. The organization has been working to educate and inform the destination’s tourism businesses by leading regular virtual events for business owners, such as Town Halls and educational seminars alongside leaders from the U.S. Travel Association, Florida Department of Health – Palm Beach County, Florida Attractions Association, Florida Retail Federation Services and the International SPA Association, and Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association. Behind-the-scenes tours of businesses displaying their elevated safety measures can be viewed on The Palm Beaches’ virtual Traveler Information hub.
Businesses can take the pledge online by visiting DTPB’s website. Businesses who take the pledge will receive display materials such as window clings, posters and digital banners to display at their respective properties.
Discover more about The Palm Beaches at www.ThePalmBeaches.com. Follow @PalmBeachesFL on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About Discover The Palm Beaches
Discover The Palm Beaches, formerly the Palm Beach County Convention and Visitors Bureau, is the official 501(c)(6) not-for-profit, accredited tourism marketing organization that promotes the collection of 39 cities and towns commonly referred to as “The Palm Beaches,” which spans more than 2,300 square miles and 47 miles of pristine, golden beaches from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta. Tourism is among Palm Beach County’s major industries, generating $5.06 billion in direct visitor spending and supporting 70,000 jobs with an economic impact of more than $7.7 billion. Once recognized as a tropical escape for elite travelers in the late 1800s, America’s First Resort Destination® is making its resurgence as The Best Way To Experience Florida®, welcoming a record-breaking 8.22 million people in 2019. The Palm Beaches are home to more than 17,000 hotel rooms, ranging from historic resorts to boutique inns. The destination features more than 100 family-friendly attractions, world-class luxury and antique shopping experiences, 125 miles of peaceful waterways for on- or in-the-water activities, 160 artificial reefs that line the Atlantic Ocean’s Gulf Stream current, 160 golf courses, award-winning restaurants and a thriving entertainment scene boasting more than 200 art and culture organizations.
For more information about The Palm Beaches, visit www.ThePalmBeaches.com and connect on social media via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @PalmBeachesFL, YouTube at Discover The Palm Beaches and the hashtag #ThePalmBeaches. Tune-in to The Palm Beaches TV for 24/7 streaming content of the destination’s hotels, attractions, restaurants and experiences.