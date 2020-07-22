Discover The Palm Beaches Launches “The Palm Beaches Pledge” and More Than 100 Tourism and Hospitality Businesses Sign

West Palm Beach, FL – Discover The Palm Beaches (DTPB), the official tourism marketing organization for Palm Beach County, Florida, has launched “The Palm Beaches Pledge” to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. As part of the destination’s unified promise, hotels, attractions, restaurants, transportation services and a variety of other businesses vow to follow CDC and government guidelines, among taking other measures. Businesses will also continue encouraging guests to follow mandated mask, social distancing and sanitation guidelines. The pledge is a public commitment to the health and wellbeing of employees, local patrons and visitors, and declares:

As a member of The Palm Beaches business community, health and safety is our number one priority. To demonstrate our unwavering commitment to your wellbeing, we are united in following the CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We pledge to:

Wear a facial covering when around other people in public spaces

Create and maintain safe, six-foot buffers between ourselves and others

Keep our place of business sanitized, according to CDC guidelines

Pursue GBAC STAR Accreditation (if applicable)

In early June, The Palm Beaches became the first and only destination in Florida to commit to the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR accreditation program for its hospitality facilities. Established by ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, the GBAC STAR program offers one of the highest standards of safety and sanitation for the global tourism and other industries – one that already has been adopted by major companies such as American Airlines and The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd.

“Our public pledge is a promise to The Palm Beaches community and visitors that our tourism businesses take this virus seriously and have established enhanced cleanliness guidelines for the betterment of all,” said Jorge Pesquera, president and CEO of DTPB.

He continued, “We’re confident we can work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while keeping our businesses open. However, it will take everyone – business owners, employees and guests – to heed guidelines from health and government officials, including wearing a mask, respecting physical distancing and frequently sanitizing one’s hands and places of business.”

The Palm Beaches Pledge was created by Discover The Palm Beaches, and is supported by Business Development Board Palm Beach County, Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association – Palm Beaches Chapter, Palm Beach County Attractions Association, Chamber of Commerce of The Palm Beaches, Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce, Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority, Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce and the cities of Riviera Beach, Lake Worth Beach and Boca Raton.

To date, tourism businesses that have signed the pledge include:

During the COVID-19 crisis, one of the leading priorities of DTPB has been to bring the tourism community closer than ever before and establish a unified beacon for recovery. The organization has been working to educate and inform the destination’s tourism businesses by leading regular virtual events for business owners, such as Town Halls and educational seminars alongside leaders from the U.S. Travel Association, Florida Department of Health – Palm Beach County, Florida Attractions Association, Florida Retail Federation Services and the International SPA Association, and Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association. Behind-the-scenes tours of businesses displaying their elevated safety measures can be viewed on The Palm Beaches’ virtual Traveler Information hub.

Businesses can take the pledge online by visiting DTPB’s website. Businesses who take the pledge will receive display materials such as window clings, posters and digital banners to display at their respective properties.

