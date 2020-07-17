Director of Environmental Health Is Hired by Boca Raton Real Estate Firm

To help face the challenges of COVID-19, Crocker Partners made Dr. Walter Okoroanyanwu the first director of environmental health.

Crocker Partners is a premier commercial real estate business through the Southeast and Southwest US. Today, Crocker Partners is the largest office landlord in Florida and the 39th largest in the United States.

Photo courtesy of Connect Media.

As many businesses are finding new ways to adapt to the current pandemic, Crocker Partners took it a step further by bringing in a medical expert on a permanent basis.

Dr. Okaroanyanwu has plans to guide Crocker’s properties through the pandemic using his extensive experience of healthcare operations and infectious disease. He wants to ensure the business operates to maintain the health and sustainability of all employees.

According to Crocker’s website, Dr. Okaroanyanwu is responsible for managing its environmental Health, Sustainability, and Wellness program.

Dr. Okoroanyanwu is an experienced health care leader with over 25 years of global experience in healthcare operations and infectious disease.

While Dr. Okaroanyanwu was hired to combat the coronavirus due to no statewide mandate to minimize the virus, Crocker is expecting his services to continue promoting a healthier work environment well after the crisis has ended.

In the upcoming months, it will be crucial to determine whether people are experiencing flu-like symptoms or coronavirus. According to the Palm Beach Post, Dr. Okoroanyanwu said “COVID-19 is not going away soon, and the flu season is coming up in September.”

Dr. Okoroanyanwu has a mission to enhance Crocker’s Remobilization Task Force, which was created to reduce the spread of the virus through a series of operational protocols and physical changes.

Through the Task Force, improvements to the pathogen reducing fixtures, air quality systems, and extensive training measures for security and maintenance personnel will be implemented to reduce the risk of virus spread.

Crocker has already implemented office safety measures, including the use of technology to sanitize and disinfect ventilation systems.

As the pandemic evolves, Dr. Okoroanyanwu also plans on using a large network of colleagues from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Rutgers University, Emory University of Public Health, and others for immediate medical recommendations.

Both Dr. Okoroanyanwu and Crocker’s will continue to conduct these disease preventative measures and advise all employees to follow them as their lives depend on it.